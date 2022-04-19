Australia: Rainfall brings in strange creatures along beachside in New South Wales, Sydney

Some beachside pictures showed dead marine fish in odd and bear bright colours. The pictures are mainly of New South Wales.



These sea dragons that were spotted were 10 times larger than the normal, which gave in several questions, theories and concerns about the anomaly.Beachgoer Betty Ratcliffe told that she stumbled upon 7 seven sea dragons within a week.



“The first one I found had recently died; it was so vibrant, with orange, yellow and purple,” she said.



“Over the next couple of days I kept finding more and more.”Over 20 sea dragons have been discovered across beaches in Sydney alone over the past two weeks, according to professor of marine ecology at the University of Technology Sydney, Dr David Booth.

“Clearly it’s a result of some combination of the shocking weather, pollutants being washed into the ocean and big surf,” Booth added

He also explained how weedy sea dragons are ‘tough little dragons’ who don’t stray any further than 20-50 metres away from their patch in their whole lifetime and hold on to kelp in strong currents.Even for adults, they live as homebodies rarely venture beyond 50-500 metres from where they are born.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST