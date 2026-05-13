'Aur Kuch Chahiye?' Swiggy Instamart Comes To Rescue At Indian Wedding; Delivers 'Havan' Essentials Last Minute - VIDEO

An Indian wedding recently became an internet sensation after an unexpected hero arrived just in time, a Swiggy Instamart delivery rider carrying an emergency order that prevented the ceremony from coming to a halt. The incident, captured on video and shared online, has quickly turned into a viral example of how India’s fast-growing quick-commerce culture is reshaping everyday moments, even sacred rituals.

When wedding planning meets real-life chaos

Despite detailed planning and elaborate checklists, Indian weddings are famous for last-minute surprises. This ceremony was no different. Midway through the function, organisers reportedly realised that firewood required for the havan ritual, an essential part of many Hindu weddings, was missing.

With priests, guests, and rituals already underway, the situation threatened to delay the ceremony. Instead of panic, someone placed an urgent order on Swiggy Instamart, a platform known for delivering essentials within minutes.

Soon after, the delivery partner walked into the venue, instantly becoming the most important guest of the evening.

Viral video captures “peak shaadi management”

The now-viral Instagram clip, shared by user Supriya Mattapalli, shows guests rushing toward the delivery rider to collect the package. Family members quickly carried the parcel toward the mandap as wedding rituals continued uninterrupted in the background.

The video’s caption joked that the entire wedding depended on a “10-minute delivery,” a sentiment many viewers found hilariously relatable. Social media users flooded the comments with memes, calling the rider the “real wedding planner” and imagining relatives anxiously tracking the order while priests waited beside the havan kund.

Swiggy instamart’s reply wins the internet

The moment became even more entertaining when Swiggy Instamart joined the conversation online. Responding to the viral post, the company commented, “Aur kuch chahiye?? Abhi laake deta hu.”

The viral moment highlights a broader shift in urban India, where quick-delivery platforms are increasingly relied upon for more than groceries or late-night snacks. From forgotten décor items to emergency ingredients and ritual essentials, instant delivery apps are quietly becoming backup planners for large events.