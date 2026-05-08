'Aur Khao Organic': Woman Seen Dipping Cucumbers In Artificial Green Paint To Make Them Look 'Fresh'; RPF Detains Vendors - VIDEO

A disturbing video from Bihar’s Katihar Junction railway station has triggered widespread concern after it allegedly showed vendors applying artificial green colouring to cucumbers before selling them to passengers. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting immediate intervention by railway authorities.

Viral footage shows alleged food tampering on platforms

The viral video, reportedly filmed on platforms 7 and 8 of Katihar Junction, captured two women vendors handling pale or peeled cucumbers and applying a bright green substance to enhance their appearance. The vegetables were allegedly being prepared for sale to travellers waiting for trains.

The visuals sparked outrage online as users raised fears that chemical colouring may have been used to make the cucumbers look fresh and attractive to customers.

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RPF launches crackdown, nine vendors detained

Following the circulation of the footage, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiated a swift crackdown at the station. Officials confirmed that the video was authentic and that an investigation began soon after it surfaced.

RPF personnel conducted inspections across the platforms and seized multiple baskets of cucumbers from vendors operating inside the station premises. Authorities detained nine women vendors for questioning, including the individual seen in the viral clip.

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An RPF inspector stated, “The video is genuine, and action was taken immediately after verification. All suspected vendors have been questioned as part of the investigation.”

Scenes from station add to public attention

Additional videos shared online showed heightened activity around the busy railway station, including visuals of crowded platforms, the station building, and areas near the DRM office as officials responded to the incident. Several vendors were seen being escorted away by security personnel during the enforcement drive.

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Food safety concerns resurface online

The incident has reignited debate around food hygiene and safety standards at railway stations, where cut fruits and ready-to-eat items are commonly sold to passengers during journeys.

Many social media users expressed alarm over the alleged use of artificial colouring on food meant for public consumption. Several demanded stricter inspections, routine monitoring of platform vendors, and stronger enforcement of food safety regulations.

Others questioned how such practices could allegedly continue within a major railway station despite regular staff presence and heavy passenger movement.