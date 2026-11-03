Athlete Suffers Multiple Jellyfish Stings During Ironman 70.3 Goa 2026 Swim, Shares Terrifying Ordeal - VIDEO | Instagram/Satyam Shanker Sahai

An athlete's participation in the Ironman 70.3 Goa 2026 turned into a frightening experience after he was stung multiple times by jellyfish during the swimming leg of the triathlon. The incident left him with severe pain, swelling and palpitations, eventually requiring hospital treatment.

Satyam Shanker Sahai, an entrepreneur from Lucknow, recounted the ordeal in a detailed Facebook post titled 'The Jellyfish Chronicles' on his page, The Finish Strong Project. He also shared pictures showing visible sting marks, rashes and swelling on his arms and legs.

Jellyfish Stings Athlete During Ironman 70.3 Goa Swim

Sahai had travelled to Goa for his second race of the year as he gradually transitioned towards coaching. He was also there to support several athletes he had trained. Despite receiving advice against participating, he registered for the event, hoping to qualify.

However, the swimming leg began on a chaotic note, with several participants allegedly starting in the wrong lanes.

Around 700 metres into the swim, Sahai experienced his first jellyfish sting, affecting his nose, face and neck. Despite the pain, he continued swimming. The situation worsened around the 1,200-metre mark when a larger jellyfish became entangled around his left arm.

Describing the experience, he wrote, "Intense pain through my whole body, palpitations. I stopped at the safety boat, they pulled it off. I finished the swim one-handed."

Athlete Hospitalised After Swelling And Palpitations

The ordeal continued after he reached the shore. Sahai alleged that volunteers accidentally splashed vinegar into his eyes while assisting him. His face, neck and eyes had begun swelling, and his left arm had become paralysed.

At the medical tent, he found several other athletes receiving treatment for jellyfish stings. According to his account, all 12 beds were occupied, while two participants were struggling to breathe.

He also alleged that the medical team did not check his blood pressure or follow an anaphylaxis response protocol despite his symptoms.

After spending around 30 minutes at the tent, his companion Surabhi took him to a hospital as his palpitations worsened. Doctors administered intravenous corticosteroids and antihistamines and kept him under observation for several hours. He was reportedly told that recovery could take around two weeks.

Jellyfish stings on Sahai's arm |

Sahai Raises Concerns Over Athlete Safety

Highlighting the seriousness of such incidents, Sahai wrote, "Every sting is not minor." He called for better medical preparedness at open-water sporting events, including blood pressure monitoring, access to adrenaline and antihistamines, and quicker hospital transfers.

He also discussed preventive options such as Safe Sea lotion, wetsuits and stinger suits.

Despite the incident, the athletes he had travelled to support completed their races without encountering jellyfish. "I came for them and I'm proud," he wrote.

Sahai ended his post with a touch of humour, noting that this was his first jellyfish sting after participating in 18 Ironman events worldwide. "Now I have that badge too," he added.