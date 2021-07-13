At 41, Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 14000 runs in T20s; netizens call him 'legend'

A vintage knock from Chris Gayle aided with skipper Nicholas Pooran's calm approach helped West Indies thrash Australia by six wickets in the third T20I on Monday (local time).

With this win, West Indies secured T20I series victory over Australia with two more games to go.

A quality death bowling from West Indies had restricted Australia to 141/6 before the hosts chased down the total comfortably with 31 balls to spare.

During the run chase, Gayle also became the first player to smash 14000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Gayle, who had not been amongst the runs in the last two T20Is, finally hit form, smashing a half century embellished with seven sixes and four boundaries as the hosts reached the target with 31 balls remaining.

Gayle was declared Player of the Match.

Speaking after the match, Gayle said, "Don't mind the numbers ... you guys should be happy to see Chris Gayle on the field still. Hopefully Chris will last as long as possible. Cherish those moments ... just respect the Universe Boss and let him play cricket and have some fun."

Gayle's impressive performance has left people across the globe amused who are filled with admiration for the cricketer. People are taking to social media to salute the West Indies cricketer.

