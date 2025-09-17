Aston Martin Unveils Special Edition Luxury Baby Stroller, Costs ₹2.98 Lakh; Netizens React In Disbelief | X @astonmartin

Aston Martin and British stroller brand, egg, have announced a partnership to create a combined collection of luxury baby strollers. The collaboration consists of products with sheer elegance, crafted from the shared values of both brands. The product is to be called 'Aston Martin egg3.' Also, the design of the product is modeled to look similar to the seats of an Aston Martin car, featuring several of the automaker's logos and a harness that resembles a seat belt.

In a post on X, Aston Martin described the collaboration as, "High Performance Meets Parenthood. Introducing the Aston Martin egg3 from @BabyStyle_UK. Born from a synergy between two icons of British craftsmanship, combining precision engineering with timeless design."

Other Specifications Of The Product:

There are three color options to choose from: white, gray, and Aston Martin Racing Green. The egg3 stroller has many features that add protection and comfort for the child inside. It has a large canopy with SPF50+ protection, three seating positions, an adjustable headrest, a five-position handlebar, and concealed storage. The stroller is able to fit children from infancy to 55 pounds.

The Aston Martin egg3 collection will be available from Q4 2025, with pre-orders opening in September through selected retailers worldwide and online at eggstroller.com. Prices start at £2,500 (around Rs 2.98 lakh), with shipping and taxes calculated at the time of purchase.

The automaker said in an official release that the collection will be available this winter in the UK and select international markets. However, the Aston Martin egg3 collection will make its global debut at the Kind + Jugend Trade Fair in Cologne, from September 9–11.

Netizens Reactions To The Luxury Stroller:

One user wrote, "Damn, something new for Lance to crash around? U sure this a good idea?"

While one user wrote, "Imagine strolling around with your baby in an Aston Martin."

Another user wrote, "I'm not prepared for the maintenance costs on a British stroller."