Assam woman cop carries 7-month-old baby to work everyday due to this reason

A woman cop in Assam has been praised by social media users post she was seen carrying her seven-month-old to her workplace. The name of the police officer is Sachita Rani Roy, who is deputed in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district.

She was seen walking into her office with her baby. Roy reaches her workplace at 10:30 am and leaves post completing her day's work. She has to get her child along as her leave request has not been approved. The 27-year-old revealed to NDTV, that there is no one at home to look after her baby.

"I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me. It gets uncomfortable at times but I have no other option", she said. Roy also revealed that her husband is employed with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and is posted outside Assam.