e-Paper Get App

Assam teenager injects BF's HIV positive blood to showcase her love

"Love is blind. It sees everything but does not mind"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

"Love is blind. It sees everything but does not mind". In a weird incident a girl from Sualkuchi district of Assam proved her love for her boyfriend in a bizarre manner. She got her boyfriend's HIV-positive blood injected in her body, to showcase her true love.

As per a source close to Kalinga TV,the boy is from Satdola in Hajo. He got smitten with the 15-year-old teenager via Facebook. They fell in true love and their bond became thicker than water over time. Soon, the pair could not stay without one another.

As per reports floating online, the girl left her home and ran away with the boy many times. She was always got back by her parents. Although, this time she took a drastic step that left everyone stunned.

She extracted blood from her HIV-positive lover with the help of a syringe and put it in her body.

Read Also
MP: HIV-positive woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Indore
article-image
Read Also
Adequate stock of antiretroviral drugs for 95% 'People Living with HIV' in India: Reports
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralAssam teenager injects BF's HIV positive blood to showcase her love

RECENT STORIES

Ambadas Danve's name recommended by Thackeray for post of LoP in Maharashtra council, Congress also...

Ambadas Danve's name recommended by Thackeray for post of LoP in Maharashtra council, Congress also...

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led government will soon fall, says Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led government will soon fall, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, TMC in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, TMC in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'

Indian football to face major ramifications if FIFA-AFC decide to ban AIFF

Indian football to face major ramifications if FIFA-AFC decide to ban AIFF

Mumbai: Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 & 9; click here for the traffic...

Mumbai: Muharram processions from 7 pm to 1:30 am on August 8 & 9; click here for the traffic...