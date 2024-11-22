Assam: Female Tiger Loses One Eye As Video Shows People Throwing Stones & Bricks At It; Rescued But Critical (VIDEO)

Assam Tiger Suffers Brain Injury After People Attack It With Stones & Bricks In Kaliabor; Distressing Video Viral | X@pratidintime

A tiger openly roaming in the bushes near residential area in Assam was attacked by locals. After spotting the wild animal, afraid people pelted stones and bricks at it, leaving it severely injured. During the animal-human encounter, the tiger (identified as female) suffered brain injuries, lost vision in one of its eye, and kept bleeding through its nose. The attack using sharp objects made the animal's condition critical.

The distressing incident is was reported from Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.

While some reports mentioned locals to have fiercely attacked the tiger in fear, others pointed out that they were armed forest officers who charged at the wildlife after the tiger's presence in the area created panic among residents.

Stone pelted by forest officials?

Armed forest officials pelted stones to chase away a tiger that ventured into human habitat in Assam’s Kaliabor recently, Pratidin Time, a news channel based in Guwahati, reported while sharing visuals showing the animal running to protect itself from the stone pelting. In its escape, the tiger fell into a water body.

However, Northeast Live TV mentioned that police and forest authorities rushed to the spot only after the attack started, intending to take control of the situation and stop the attack on the wildlife.

"Human-faced demons"

Journalist Nandan Bordoloi shared a video of the tiger mentioning that the "tiger has completely lost vision in one eye due to the stone pelting by human-faced demons".

Tiger might be shifted to Assam Zoo

Further details from the incident suggest that the tiger was taken to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation for treatment.

"We are unable to release him; therefore, he might be moved to the Assam Zoo", said Bhaskar Chowdhury, doctor who treated the tiger told the local media noting the animal to have gone blind in one eye.