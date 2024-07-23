Assam-Based Influencer's Viral Dance Video On Trending 'Angaaron' Song Hits 15 Million Views

The internet has still not got over the 'Angaaron' song from the upcoming sequel film Pushpa 2. In one of the recent videos on the dance trend, an influencer from Assam was seen grooving to the song. Aimoni Kaman recreated the iconic moves of the song originally performed by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The video showed Aimoni enjoying the song as she danced to it. She was dressed in her simple attire as she recorded the visuals from a local field. With a cloth-based head cover, shirt, and a dhoti tied around, she vibed to the song. She held some grass in her hand which she used as her dance prop in the video. As the song played on, the influencer faced the camera and started recreating the moves from the popular song.

Aimoni uploaded the dance reel on Instagram on June 30. In nearly a month, her video went viral and attracted 15 million views on the social media platform. As the video surfaced on people's feed, they watched and reacted to it. "Cute and beautiful," said netizens while admiring her dance performance on the Pushpa 2 song.

The energetic beat is one of the songs of the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, also being referred as Pushpa 2.

It was released on YouTube On June 28 this year, while the move is set to hit the cinemas in December. While the initial release date of Pushpa 2 was said to be August 15, it was later postponed towards the end of 2024.