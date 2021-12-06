e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

Aspirants trend #RailwayExamCalendarDo on Twitter to draw government’s attention to their predicaments

Several student organizations across party lines have time and again raised the issue of delay in exams.
FPJ Web Desk
After 'Speak Up For SSC Railway Students’ and ‘Justice for Railway Students’ Railway aspirants from all across the country yet again registered their agony over the delay in the government recruitment process and tweeted using the hashtag #RailwayExamCalendarDo, on twitter, demanding that the Railway NTPC and Group D training and joining dates be announced along with exam dates for the group D railway exam and new vacancies in the sector.

RRB NTPC exam results for CBT-1 are yet to be declared for the railway job aspirants and there is no timeline for the subsequent examination. The Twitter campaign is an attempt to draw the Railway Recruitment Boards’ attention to some major issues that candidates preparing for Railway exams have been facing for at least 3 years now.

Several student organizations across party lines have time and again raised the issue of delay in exams. This new protest comes after the aspirants on Wednesday, had launched a digital protest where scores of applicants raised their voice over the issue.

Here’s what candidates tweeted to draw the Railway Recruitment Board’s attention to their predicaments:

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
