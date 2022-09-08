Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Akram upset with Mayanti Langer's question on Team India during PAK-AFG clash; watch viral video

On Wednesday, Pakistan won against Afghanistan. The talking points of the game was Naseem Shah’s consecutive sixes in the final over and former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram’s reaction on air while he was on the panel in the pre match show for Star.

When famous sports anchor Mayanti Langer asked Akram about Team India 's poor performance in the tournament before Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash, Akram was visibly upset with the question.

He gently passed the question to fellow commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. He also said that even the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is probably sick of watching himself on TV.

Read their conversation below:

Mayanti Langer: "They lost a lot of wickets, so you are not (reaching the death overs) with wickets in hand. Are you gonna continue with this to the World Cup?"

Wasim Akram: "All yours Sanjay!"

Mayanti Langer: "No Wasim, I wanna hear what you wanna say."

Wasim Akram: "Rohit Sharma is probably sick watching himself on TV. Two other teams are playing. I discussed India yesterday all day long. Today is Pakistan vs Afghanistan. That's why I am saying, Sanjay all yours."

The video shows Mayanti Langer and Wasim Akram's conversation. Watch the viral video:

Akram's response got mixed reviews from the Twitter users. While some felt it was not required, some felt his response was apt.

Following are the reactions of the Twitter users:

Wasim should quit if he does not want to talk and @starindia @StarSportsIndia should not hire pakis — Chatterbox (@yourowner55) September 7, 2022

Why is he whining so much these days? They pay you. Answer what they ask — kingNothing (@KingNothing2500) September 7, 2022

Pathetic from Wasim. Should be fired. — DevilX (@GodkingDemacia) September 7, 2022

This is Star Sports level of post match analysis. They are worst. — Amit (@ChughAmit07) September 7, 2022

wasim akram being a badass in this asia cup. I like his new style. — Vjahat (@_anxious_rana) September 7, 2022

They were discussing India more then Pak v Afg match — Mohammad Yaqoob (@rajayaqoob87) September 7, 2022

Agree with Wasim Akram, even Indian viewers find the coverage cringy more often than not — MSCB_YRRM (@martisubash) September 7, 2022

The game was indeed important from India’s point of view as Afghanistan's victory would have kept their outside chances of qualifying for the finals alive. Afghanistan and India have been knocked out of the competition and Pakistan will meet Sri Lanka in the grand final on Sunday, September 11.

