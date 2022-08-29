Asia Cup 2022: 'Loss is disappointing but bowlers put up a great fight' - How Pak cricket fans reacted after being defeated by India

Pakistani cricket fans' reactions after Pakistan lost the match against India |

In the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by picking up the big wicket of Babar Azam. Avesh Khan then took the wicket of Fakhar Zaman which took the team in a great position. Bhuvneshwar and Hardik cleaned up the Pakistan tail. Rizwan top-score with a fine 43, before Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took Pakistan to a respectable total.

Hardik Pandya took India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare. Pandya remained unbeaten on 33, while both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played knocks of 35 each to give India a decent platform.

The cricket fans from India and Pakistan expressed their emotions and feelings on social media. Several Pakistani fans were disappointed with the loss to arch-rivals India but took solace from how their young pacers rattled India's top batsmen and took the match down to the last over.

ek second ki khushi milti hai phir wapsi se ye log dhulai karni shuru kardetay hain — hamza (@halalberi) August 28, 2022

Good fight by the team in green shirts

And congrats to the team India the way they fought back .

They are some people talking against the team Pakistan Insha'Allah we will comeback in the next match with India

#INDvsPAK #BabarAzam #AsiaCup2022 — Bashir (@Bashir77789602) August 29, 2022

For those criticising Babar Azam. If you remove him from the current Pakistan line-up you will see just how much the team relies on him and how important he is in all formats #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 21, 2022

well plyed Team Pakistan @babarazam258 please say to @ShahnawazDahani do not eat chew gum During bowling then watch his bowling he is more dangerous , proud of you guys , we all love you — Muneer Ahmed (@MuneerA41511127) August 29, 2022

ajaao sab apna apna glass ly k pic.twitter.com/AJmvYSPy3R — ham (@bittersweether) August 28, 2022

What a match. What madness is India vs Pakistan. Makes cricket come alive, every time. Magical. — nma (@namaloomafraaad) August 28, 2022

"Dil hai Hindustani Lekin Biwi Pakistani"



A beautiful moment was captured during the #AsiaCup2022 game played between Pakistan and India in Dubai on Sunday. #TrendingPakistan #PAKvIND #Cricket #husbandandwife pic.twitter.com/tofZBb5XFB — Trending Pakistan (@ItsTrendingPAK) August 29, 2022