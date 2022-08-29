Asia Cup 2022: 'Loss is disappointing but bowlers put up a great fight' - How Pak cricket fans reacted after being defeated by India

In the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start by picking up the big wicket of Babar Azam. Avesh Khan then took the wicket of Fakhar Zaman which took the team in a great position. Bhuvneshwar and Hardik cleaned up the Pakistan tail. Rizwan top-score with a fine 43, before Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took Pakistan to a respectable total.
Hardik Pandya took India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare. Pandya remained unbeaten on 33, while both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played knocks of 35 each to give India a decent platform.
The cricket fans from India and Pakistan expressed their emotions and feelings on social media. Several Pakistani fans were disappointed with the loss to arch-rivals India but took solace from how their young pacers rattled India's top batsmen and took the match down to the last over.
