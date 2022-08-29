Asia Cup 2022: India wins a thriller against Pakistan; here's how the fans reacted on social media

Indian Team: "Hum kisise kam nahi." |

After India beat Pakistan in a thriller in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022, there were happy celebrations in the Indian team's camp and also among fans.

The teams played a very close match and it made fans even more excited. When India won yesterday, celebrations poured in India and fans happily expressed it on social media.

The social media posts are quite evident of their emotions. Check them out below, and rejoice:

Fans included what Prime Minister Modi said earlier when Indian Women Hockey Team couldn't win the Olympic bronze medal. Quite creative of fans must say, to use this dialogue aptly here.

Celebrations, celebrations, celebrations....

Fans appeciated how Hardik Pandya nodded his head looking at Dinesh Karthik. It was demonstrative of his confidence level that "ho jayega."

The nod was compared to the level of confidence everyone dreams To have in pressure situations.



Hope you find this entertaining and gave you a moment to smile!!