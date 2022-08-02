Ashok Swain slammed by Twitterati post claiming Bengalis talking Hindi is an insult

Ashok Swain has been getting massive backlash on social media to post a tweet that has been called offensive by a lot. Swain on wrote on Twitter, "When Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to everyone and everything!" He made a distasteful dig at Bengalis who tried talking in Hindi.
The tweet was not taken in a good spirit by Twitterati. Lot of angry Twitter users slammed Swain.
Check out the tweet here:
One user wrote, "Why should Bengalis speak the language of the most regressive part of India in the first place"?
Another one wrote, "We are speaking Hindi as a favour to Hindi speakers. Maybe learn Bangla for a change so that we don't have to. Thanks".
A third user wrote, ''Could someone please explain to me what is a perfect way to speak Hindi? Which of the so-called Hindi dialects is th standard? Awadhi? Bhojpuri? Nagpuri? Marwari? Pahadi? Braj Bhasha? KhariBoli? Haryanvi? Punjabified Urdu of Bollywood? Non hindi people atleast try Period".
