Ashok Swain slammed by Twitterati post claiming Bengalis talking Hindi is an insult

Ashok Swain has been getting massive backlash on social media to post a tweet that has been called offensive by a lot. Swain on wrote on Twitter, "When Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to everyone and everything!" He made a distasteful dig at Bengalis who tried talking in Hindi.

The tweet was not taken in a good spirit by Twitterati. Lot of angry Twitter users slammed Swain.

Could someone please explain to me what is a perfect way to speak Hindi?



Which of the so-called Hindi dialects is th standard?



Awadhi?

Bhojpuri?

Nagpuri?

Marwari?

Pahadi?

Braj Bhasha?

KhariBoli?

Haryanvi?



Punjabified Urdu of Bollywood?



Non hindi people atleast try

Period. https://t.co/rszNr3xWwp — Aeinz । এন্জ (@aeinz_a) July 30, 2022

and when Hindi speaking people try to speak bengali then suddenly it's 'cute' and not an insult to everything?🥴 https://t.co/utFZiQf3NU — ana (@mightbeana) July 29, 2022

At least we try! Should be good enough for those Hindi-speaking people who can't seem to understand that it's not compulsory to know Hindi. https://t.co/qVX6NqSNzK — Hiya (@hiyachatt) July 29, 2022

One user wrote, "Why should Bengalis speak the language of the most regressive part of India in the first place"?

Another one wrote, "We are speaking Hindi as a favour to Hindi speakers. Maybe learn Bangla for a change so that we don't have to. Thanks".

