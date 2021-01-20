As India beat Australia, netizens troll 'imposter' Steve Smith, Tim Paine on Twitter

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.

Netizens saw this as the right opportunity to troll Australia skipper Tim Paine, and batsman Steve Smith. But, unfortunately, it was the wrong Tim's and Steve's that became the target for many trolls.

A Twitter user, whose username is @timpayne_1, took to Twitter to ask the 'real' Tim Paine for help. "Hi @tdpaine36, can you help me out here. I’m doing my best. Hope you’re well."

Right after, another user who goes by @stevesmithffx, 'welcomes' Paine's Twitter-double to the club. "Hi mate. Welcome aboard. Let me show you where they keep the booze. You’ll need it," he tweeted.