As India beat Australia, netizens troll 'imposter' Steve Smith, Tim Paine on Twitter

On Tuesday, India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba to take the series 2-1. With this victory, India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
The last time Australia lost a Test match at Gabba, George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election, Virat Kohli was 16 days old, and Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut.
Netizens saw this as the right opportunity to troll Australia skipper Tim Paine, and batsman Steve Smith. But, unfortunately, it was the wrong Tim's and Steve's that became the target for many trolls.
A Twitter user, whose username is @timpayne_1, took to Twitter to ask the 'real' Tim Paine for help. "Hi @tdpaine36, can you help me out here. I’m doing my best. Hope you’re well."
Right after, another user who goes by @stevesmithffx, 'welcomes' Paine's Twitter-double to the club. "Hi mate. Welcome aboard. Let me show you where they keep the booze. You’ll need it," he tweeted.
As funny as it sounds, Twitter felt sorry for the wrong targets. "Sorry buddy on behalf of all of us. Sometimes we can be so enthusiastic in criticising that we don't check who we are criticising," a user wrote.
Another user even asked how long until we have an 'imposters XI'. It was then revealed that other cricketers like Jos Butler and Cameron Green also have their respective 'imposters' on the microblogging site.
Coming back to the match, it was a battered, bruised, and injury-ravaged young Indian side -- without their main skipper Virat Kohli -- that became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years.
And, in doing so, India silenced all the critics and Australian pundits who had predicted a whitewash after the debacle in Adelaide which saw the Virat Kohli-led side registering their lowest ever total in Test cricket - 36.
West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at Gabba, a venue that is considered a fortress for the Australian team.
In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.
Four of those losses have come against England while three came against West Indies, the last of which was in 1988. One came against New Zealand.
India have played seven matches, losing five, drawing one and winning the one in the ongoing series.
This is also the first time Australia have not won at The Gabba since 2012.
Back in November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa. Following that draw, they beat England (twice), India, New Zealand, Pakistan (twice) and Sri Lanka.
