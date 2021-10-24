Aryan Khan drug case: Witness alleges NCB made him sign blank paper, Rs 8 cr payoff for Sameer Wankhede; netizens raise questions

In a major development in Aryan Khan case, an independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of KP Gosavi has spilled out beans saying that he had heard Gosavi speaking over phone to someone regarding paying Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

For the unversed, KP Gosavi is the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

Echoing these allegations, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut shared a video, where Gosavi is seen making Aryan Khan speak something on the phone. The audio, however, is not clear.

Sharing the video, Raut wrote, "Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance."

The video has gone viral on social media and so have the allegations. People are now raising questions about the credibility of the investigation.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

This is a developing story.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 01:37 PM IST