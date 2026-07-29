Arunachala Temple Tragedy: Video Of Woman Stuck In Moksha Margam Resurfaces After Devotee's Death - WATCH

Days after a devotee lost his life after becoming trapped inside the narrow Moksha Margam passage near Tamil Nadu's famous Annamalaiyar Temple, an earlier video showing a similar close call has resurfaced online, reigniting concerns about safety at the pilgrimage site.

The recently circulated footage captures a woman struggling to free herself after getting stuck inside the same rock crevice months before the fatal incident. The video has drawn widespread attention following the death of a pilgrim on July 24, raising questions about whether stronger safety measures should have already been implemented.

Andhra Pradesh devotee dies during pilgrimage

The deceased, identified as 36-year-old Manikumar from Andhra Pradesh, was undertaking the sacred Girivalam pilgrimage around Arunachala Hill when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, Manikumar attempted to crawl through the extremely narrow rock opening on the southern side of Arunachala Giri, a route many devotees refer to as the "Moksha Margam" or "path to liberation."

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While navigating the passage, he became wedged inside the tight gap and soon experienced severe breathing difficulties. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with assistance from local devotees, managed to pull him out after a rescue effort. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Earlier video shows woman's narrow escape

Following the incident, a video recorded several months earlier began circulating widely on social media.

The footage shows a woman trapped inside the same narrow passage, unable to move as she struggles to breathe. Devotees surrounding the area can be seen trying to pull her out while she remains stuck for several minutes.

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Fortunately, rescuers were eventually able to free her without serious injuries. The resurfaced clip has intensified public concern, as it highlights that similar incidents had occurred before the recent fatality.

Devotees seek immediate safety measures

The tragedy has prompted devotees, local residents and social activists to demand stricter safety protocols at the site.

Among the suggestions being made are installing prominent warning boards, restricting access for individuals who may face difficulty passing through the confined space, deploying trained safety personnel near the passage, and improving crowd management during pilgrimage periods.

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Many believe these measures could help prevent future accidents without affecting the religious significance of the pilgrimage.

What is the Moksha Margam?

The narrow rock passage is located near the Idukku Pillayar Temple, one of the shrines visited during the approximately 14-kilometre Girivalam, a sacred circumambulation of Arunachala Hill performed by thousands of devotees, especially on full moon days.

Over the years, a popular local belief has emerged that passing through the tight opening can remove obstacles, drive away negative energies and help devotees attain "moksha" or spiritual liberation.

However, this belief is rooted in regional folklore and long-standing local traditions rather than established Hindu scriptures.