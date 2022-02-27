Artist takes netizens down memory lane with drawings of old candies

Back when candies were actually called toffees and could be bought for just 25 paise was the time all of us Indians really miss. All the 90's and early 2000 kids will definitely agree to the fact that our childhood memories are filled with Nani ka ghar, summer vacations, flashes of tripping over nothing & still getting hurt, and candies or we would prefer the term toffees!!

Now that you have the image of your cute-younger self holding a thousand toffees in each hand, here's an artist who drew your nostalgia on paper.

An artist, by the name Aditya Raj, took to his Instagram sharing an incident that he had which inspired him to draw three sketches of everyone's favorite nostalgic candies. He uploaded a photo of Parle Kisme, Ravalgaon Pan Pasand and Swad digestive drops, and many others.

In the caption he wrote, "So I got some kismi toffees as a gift yesterday and ofcourse while binging on them ( ate about 15 in 15 seconds 😅🥲) I went down that nostalgia trip of thinking about all the candies we used to eat in our childhood."

"So then I went on to ignore all the actual work I should be doing and started painting some of those gems! ( Geddit? 🤸😅)", he added.

See the photo below:

The post has more than 12 thousand likes and many comments of netizens going down the memory lane. One user said, "Nostalgia, superb" while another user listed out other old candies.

Read the comments below:

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:39 PM IST