Arnab claims he was attacked by Sonia's 'goons', Congressman state journalist will blame party even if he dies in PUBG

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, shared a video on Thursday revealing that he was physically attacked by goons of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. In the video, Arnab can be seen explaining the attack, when he was in his car returning home. He maintained that the goons who tailed him, were caught by his security guards and interrogated, upon which they revealed that they were youth Congress workers sent to attack Goswami.

"At around 12:15am, I was driving back from studio with my wife. My car was overtaken by two people in two bikes. They turned to me, pointed at me, they started hitting my car and trying to break the windowpane, they were throwing some sort of liquid at the vehicle”, he said.

Arnab further added that his questions to Sonia Gandhi will increase henceforth over the fake news they have been spreading, and that he will file a complaint against them too. "They had tailed me and they were given information by higher-ups to attack me. I want to tell you Sonia Gandhi, you are the biggest coward in the country right now.”

He concluded that if anything were to happen to him, the Congress president would be responsible. “You have no guts to face me and I will hold you personally responsible. If anything were to happen to me, Sonia Gandhi will be responsible."