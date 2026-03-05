Arjun Tendulkar Trolled For His Expressionless Face During Wedding Functions; Netizens Say, 'Thoda Has Lo Bhai..Aap Hi Ki Shaadi Hai'

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, to Saaniya Chandok in Mumbai has become a major talking point online. The lavish ceremony, attended by celebrities from cricket, Bollywood, and the business world, created a buzz across social media as videos and photos from the celebrations quickly went viral.

While the grand setting, designer outfits, and star-studded guest list grabbed attention, what truly caught the internet’s eye was Arjun’s calm and almost expressionless appearance throughout the festivities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Grand wedding celebrations in Mumbai

The couple celebrated their union with several traditional pre-wedding functions, including a lively sangeet and mehendi ceremony before the main wedding. Clips from these events have been widely shared on Instagram and X, showing the newlyweds performing rituals, greeting guests, and posing for photographs with family and friends.

Despite the joyous atmosphere, viewers noticed that the groom maintained a composed and reserved expression during most moments captured on camera.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media reacts to groom’s straight face

Soon after the videos began circulating, social media users started commenting on Arjun’s serious demeanor. Many joked that the cricketer looked unusually calm for someone celebrating his own wedding.

One user commented, “Bro at least smile a little, it’s your own wedding.”

Another wrote, “He should have had a private wedding if he doesn’t enjoy the limelight this much.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user joked, “He stands like that shy guy in school who didn’t know how to pose next to girls in group photos.”

The comments quickly turned the clips into a trending topic online.

Fans defend his introverted personality

However, not everyone joined the trolling. Several fans pointed out that Arjun has always been known for being reserved and prefers staying away from excessive media attention.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His sister, Sara Tendulkar, had earlier mentioned in interviews that he is naturally introverted, which many believe explains why he appeared slightly overwhelmed amid the huge crowd and flashing cameras.

One supporter wrote online, “Not everyone needs to perform for the camera. Some people are just quiet and private.”

Another added, “Imagine having hundreds of cameras on you the entire time, anyone would look tense.”