'Are You Joking?' Sudha Murty's address at 10 Downing Street leaves UK immigration officer stunned

Sudha Murty |

Sudha Murty, a celebrated author and philanthropist, has been facing a peculiar challenge of late. Despite being married to Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and a prominent businessman, people in the UK are skeptical about her claim of being the mother-in-law of Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

Sudha Murty's unassuming demeanor and simple appearance often deceive people, leading to their disbelief in her familial connection to Rishi Sunak.

During a recent episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' Murty, 72, shared an anecdote about an immigration officer who refused to believe her residential address when she wrote '10 Downing Street' on the form.

10 Downing Street is the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata, is married to Rishi Sunak, who currently resides at 10 Downing Street.

“Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write '10 Downing Street'. My son also lives there (in UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street,” Murty recalled on the popular show.

Murty said that the immigration officer looked at her incredulously and asked, "Are you joking?!" She responded, "Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth).

It is a natural inclination for people to form assumptions based on someone's outward appearance. However, it is important to remember that appearances can be deceptive, and one's simple or unassuming demeanor does not accurately reflect the achievements and contributions they have made throughout their life. This holds true for Sudha Murty, whose modest appearance belies the remarkable accomplishments and impact she has had in her life.

Murty was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. She has also been honuored with numerous other awards for her contributions to literature and social work. She has established several foundations that provide education and healthcare to underprivileged communities in India.

Murty's story also highlights the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women, especially those who don't fit the traditional mould of what a successful person looks like.