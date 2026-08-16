'Are You Even Human?': Elderly Man Pushed To Ground After Patting Girl’s Head At Singapore Coffee Shop - WATCH

Police are investigating an incident at a coffee shop in Singapore's East Coast where an elderly man was allegedly pushed to the ground after he patted a young girl on the head.

The incident came to light after a Facebook post was shared on August 15 by a user named Bei-ing Wanton Noodle, who identified the elderly man as his father and sought information about the person involved.

CCTV footage captures incident

According to the post, the elderly man is in his 70s, has difficulty walking and helps out at the food stall. CCTV footage shared alongside the post shows him moving through the coffee shop while holding onto nearby tables for support.

As he passed a girl seated at a table, the elderly man appeared to pat her on the head. A woman sitting with the girl then reached out and pushed his hand away.

A man who had earlier walked away from the table returned moments later and confronted the elderly man. The footage shows the man allegedly shoving the elderly person, causing him to fall to the ground.

Elderly man reportedly suffered back pain

The Facebook user claimed that the man later apologised to his father and offered him a drink following the incident.

However, the elderly man was reportedly left suffering from severe back pain after the fall.

The post, uploaded at 7.14pm on August 15, appealed to members of the public for information that could help identify the man involved.

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Police confirm report filed

Responding to queries on August 16, police confirmed that a report had been lodged over the incident and that investigations were ongoing.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including what happened immediately before and after the alleged shove, are now being examined by the authorities.

The incident has also drawn attention online after the CCTV footage was circulated on social media.