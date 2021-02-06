'Appreciate the sentiments, but...': Here is what Ratan Tata has to say on social media campaign for Bharat Ratna

Over the last few days, social media users have greatly amplified calls for industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata to be awarded India's highest honour for civilians - the Bharat Ratna award. Till date, less than 50 people have received the award, with the most recent recipients being Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika. Interestingly, J. R. D. Tata had also been a recipient of the award.

But while many believe that the former chairman of the chairman of Tata Group, who continues to head some of the group's ventures, he does not seem to share the opinion. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Tata said that while he "appreciated the sentiments expresed by a section of the social media" he was requesting that such campaigns be stopped.

"Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity," he added.

While Ratan Tata does not have a Bharat Ratna award, he has been the recipient of some of India's highest civilian awards. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the year 2000 and received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.