'Appadi Pode In Arunachal': Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Students Celebrating Onam, Says 'Feeling Keralam'- WATCH

Onam celebrations took a heartwarming turn in Arunachal Pradesh, as students from the northeastern state came together to mark Kerala’s harvest festival with music, dance and traditional flair.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the celebrations on X, showing Arunachal Pradesh students dressed in what appeared to be lungi-and-shirt outfits and dancing enthusiastically to popular Malayalam songs, including “Apadi Pode” and “Thaka Thaka.”

Sharing the video, Rijiju wrote, “What an amazing Arunachal Onam! Feeling Keralam in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised the students for embracing a festival associated with a different region and culture of the country.

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‘India celebrating India’

One user highlighted how such cultural exchanges reflect India’s diversity and growing integration between regions.

“That's the beauty of India—India celebrating India! The last decade has seen a big movement of people from the NE to Southern cities. This is true national integration. I recently saw a group of primary teachers in my taluk town. I was told they hail from Arunachal Pradesh,” the user commented.

The observation pointed to the increasing movement of people from the Northeast to southern parts of the country for education, employment and other opportunities, creating opportunities for communities to experience and celebrate each other’s traditions.

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Netizens call celebration ‘Heartwarming’

Another social media user described the sight of young students celebrating Onam as a particularly touching example of India’s cultural diversity.

“The cute little ones from Arunachal Pradesh celebrating the spirit of Onam is truly heartwarming ! 🇮🇳 From Kerala to the Northeast, this is the beautiful India we love,” the user said.

Another commenter simply captured the cultural journey of the festival with the words, “Lovely, it’s travelled all the way!”

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The celebrations underscore how festivals can travel beyond their places of origin, taking on new meaning as they are embraced by communities across the country.

From Kerala’s traditional Onam festivities to a lively celebration in Arunachal Pradesh, the video offered a colourful glimpse of India’s diverse cultural landscape—and the connections that continue to bring its people closer.