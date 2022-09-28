'Anna, stay strong': Fans express grief, condole Mahesh Babu over his mother's sad demise

Earlier today, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away over a prolonged illness.
Indira Devi had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week. She was 70 when she breathed her last at their residence.
Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring in to the family over social media. Twitterati expressed grief over the sad demise and condoled the star by saying, "Anna, stay strong."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)