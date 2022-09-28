'Anna, stay strong': Fans express grief, condole Mahesh Babu over his mother's sad demise

Earlier today, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away over a prolonged illness.

Indira Devi had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week. She was 70 when she breathed her last at their residence.

Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring in to the family over social media. Twitterati expressed grief over the sad demise and condoled the star by saying, "Anna, stay strong."

#IndiraDevi Garu is No More😭😭

Rest in Peace Amma🙏@urstrulyMahesh Anna 😭😭😭😭 Get well Soon.... January lo September lo Amma One Bad Year #MaheshBabu𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MbOs8QkVhh — Major Gollapati (@Ongole_MBFT) September 28, 2022

At Sudarshan 35mm..



We Miss you Indiramma garu and Thanks for giving us Mahesh babu 🙏 #RIPIndiraDeviGaru pic.twitter.com/M2epp9THj8 — AJAY DHFM™ (@Ajaeyy__) September 28, 2022