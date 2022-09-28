e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Anna, stay strong': Fans express grief, condole Mahesh Babu over his mother's sad demise

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Updated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 02:08 PM IST
Earlier today, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away over a prolonged illness.

Indira Devi had been undergoing treatment at a leading hospital in the city since last week. She was 70 when she breathed her last at their residence.

Tributes and condolence messages have begun pouring in to the family over social media. Twitterati expressed grief over the sad demise and condoled the star by saying, "Anna, stay strong."

