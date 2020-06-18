'Android lives matter': Netizens troll Android users after Twitter releases voice-note feature for iOS

Twitter's latest feature, which is available only for iOS users, has made Android the target for trolls and meme makers on the microblogging website.

The new feature allows iOS users to post a 140-second long audio tweet, along with the 280 characters as text.

Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. To recall, Twitter originally had 140-character limit for tweets, which was later increased to 280.

"Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a (textual) Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you're done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet," said the company.

While this feature is limited to iOS users only, meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Android users with hilarious memes and jokes.

"Samsung users are the greatest risk takers. How can you be using a phone that the screen is more expensive than the phone itself and now you can't even do twitter VN because you're using android," a user wrote.