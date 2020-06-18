'Android lives matter': Netizens troll Android users after Twitter releases voice-note feature for iOS

Twitter's latest feature, which is available only for iOS users, has made Android the target for trolls and meme makers on the microblogging website.
The new feature allows iOS users to post a 140-second long audio tweet, along with the 280 characters as text.
Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. To recall, Twitter originally had 140-character limit for tweets, which was later increased to 280.
"Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a (textual) Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you're done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet," said the company.
While this feature is limited to iOS users only, meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Android users with hilarious memes and jokes.
"Samsung users are the greatest risk takers. How can you be using a phone that the screen is more expensive than the phone itself and now you can't even do twitter VN because you're using android," a user wrote.
"Android lives matters okay," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can't include those in replies or retweets with a comment.
"Sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter Â- your very own voice," said Twitter.
Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text.
To start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths.
You'll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom Â- tap this to record your voice.
People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.
"To listen, tap the image. On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll," informed Twitter.
You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go.
