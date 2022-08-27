Ananya Panday trolled over 'Hollywood dialogue' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger'

Ananya Panday trolled | Twitter

The long wait for film 'Liger' finally ended on Thursday as Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's work hit the screens after an intensive country-wide promotion. However, those who watched the movie weren't pleased with Ananya's acting.

Trolling Chunky Panday's daughter, some suggested that she lacks fair acting skills and is a mere product of nepotism. Memes over her dialogue in the film suggesting she would make it to Hollywood have surfaced on social media.

In the film Panday plays character 'Tanya' and delivers a dialogue, "I am going to Hollywood to pursue my career in acting." Netizens have taken a dig into their performance in the industry and slammed her to be unfit for even Bollywood, or any other space. Her reel scene lead to real-life criticism.

Take a look into some memes and troll reactions over Ananya Panday's acting in Liger:

"Joke of the year"

Oops!

Struggle?

Ahem, the emoji says it all!

Some classic meme template for Ananya

When Ananya Pandey Said " I'm going to Hollywood to pursue my career in acting "



Everyone's reaction :#AnanyaPandey #Liger #ligermoviereview #VijayDevarakonda pic.twitter.com/pdfKMXdnZU — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) August 26, 2022