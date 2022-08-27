e-Paper Get App

Ananya Panday trolled over 'Hollywood dialogue' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger'

In the film Panday plays character 'Tanya' and delivers a dialogue, "I am going to Hollywood to pursue my career in acting." Her reel scene lead to real-life criticism.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Ananya Panday trolled | Twitter

The long wait for film 'Liger' finally ended on Thursday as Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's work hit the screens after an intensive country-wide promotion. However, those who watched the movie weren't pleased with Ananya's acting.

Trolling Chunky Panday's daughter, some suggested that she lacks fair acting skills and is a mere product of nepotism. Memes over her dialogue in the film suggesting she would make it to Hollywood have surfaced on social media.

Take a look into some memes and troll reactions over Ananya Panday's acting in Liger:

"Joke of the year"

Oops!

Struggle?

Ahem, the emoji says it all!

Some classic meme template for Ananya

'Liger' Review: Vijay Deverakonda's punch falls flat, turns out to be a yawn fest
Vijay Deverakonda, team 'Liger' release official statement after leaving event midway following...
