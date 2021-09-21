Ananya Birla's new single 'When I'm alone' takes over internet; Twitterati say 'can't stop listening to it'

Indian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Ananya Birla released her new single 'When I'm Alone' on Tuesday afternoon. The song has been put out by the star on all the popular platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Wynk, Saavn and Hungama. The song which is both written and directed by the star herself has already crossed over 63k views within less than 3 hours.

The song that, featuring the artist has gone viral on all the social media platforms with netizens sharing their experiences while listening to the song for the first time. Ananya's fans have taken to Twitter to show their love for the super talented artist and her new single.

Have a look:

What a beautiful song. Listening to When Iam Alone on loop pic.twitter.com/B73yUORL8T — Nidhi Khemka (@khemka_nidhi) September 21, 2021

What a beautiful voice and a soulful song! Listening to When Iam Alone on loop pic.twitter.com/UEpFzjZkLE — Chสndrส​ᴍⱥήi (@friend_4eve) September 21, 2021

What an amazing song with wonderful lyrics and a soothing voice. She always spreads the magic and wins our heart with her soulful voice.

When Iam Alone By @ananya_birla https://t.co/LnczC02sx4 pic.twitter.com/rrqbb8mOjc — Crossy+Hartley fan army 🍺🍦 (@crossyhartlyfan) September 21, 2021

@ananya_birla's When Iam Alone is a song that speaks to your heart ❤ What a beautiful voice! pic.twitter.com/wDG8X79FjQ — नीरज द्विवेदी (@neerajd811) September 21, 2021

Beautifull song by @ananya_birla When Iam Alone is one of the best songs this year. — PIYUSH (@Maesterr_piyush) September 21, 2021

Such beautiful songs and amazing lyrics. Feel the magic 💫

When Iam Alone pic.twitter.com/Hk3aQwqOgg — Samarcasm (@Samarcasm___) September 21, 2021

A completely relatable song by @ananya_birla When Iam Alone, reminding people of Self-Love!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/laSVSuIjQH — Mayank Sachde (@Mayank_Drummer) September 21, 2021

When Iam Alone — Meme_waali_didi (@meme_waali_didi) September 21, 2021

Whenever I feel alone listen to this song on loop on YouTube

When Iam Alone — SNEHA (@Snehaalll) September 21, 2021

Such a Mesmerising voice ♥, the lyrics are heart touching do listen this song When Iam Alone by @ananya_birla pic.twitter.com/0jxlWJ28wr — Eleven 🌸 (@enliven1111) September 21, 2021

Ananya has gained over 350 million combined streams since her debut track in 2016 and has collaborated with musicians such as Sean Kingston, Afrojack, and Mood Melodies.

Ananya is the first Indian artist to attain platinum status in India with an English-language single, with five of her hits reaching platinum or double platinum status. She signed with Maverick Management in Los Angeles in 2020 and released "Let There Be Love" and "Everybody's Lost," making her the first Indian singer to be featured on Sirius XM Hits, an American national top 40 pop radio show.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:18 PM IST