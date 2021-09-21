e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:12 PM IST

Ananya Birla's new single 'When I'm alone' takes over internet; Twitterati say 'can't stop listening to it'

Ananya Birla's new single 'When I'm Alone' is, a relatable song that reminds listeners to spare time for self-love, netizens say.
Dhea Eapen
Ananya Birla | via Twitter

Ananya Birla | via Twitter

Indian singer, songwriter and entrepreneur Ananya Birla released her new single 'When I'm Alone' on Tuesday afternoon. The song has been put out by the star on all the popular platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Wynk, Saavn and Hungama. The song which is both written and directed by the star herself has already crossed over 63k views within less than 3 hours.

The song that, featuring the artist has gone viral on all the social media platforms with netizens sharing their experiences while listening to the song for the first time. Ananya's fans have taken to Twitter to show their love for the super talented artist and her new single.

Have a look:

Ananya has gained over 350 million combined streams since her debut track in 2016 and has collaborated with musicians such as Sean Kingston, Afrojack, and Mood Melodies.

Ananya is the first Indian artist to attain platinum status in India with an English-language single, with five of her hits reaching platinum or double platinum status. She signed with Maverick Management in Los Angeles in 2020 and released "Let There Be Love" and "Everybody's Lost," making her the first Indian singer to be featured on Sirius XM Hits, an American national top 40 pop radio show.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
