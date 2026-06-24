Anand Mahindra Offers Support To 80-Year-Old Kolkata Violinist After Viral Video Moves Him

For more than six decades, an elderly violinist has been filling the streets of Kolkata with music, relying on his talent not for fame, but to make a living. Today, the story of 80-year-old Bhagwan Mallick has captured widespread attention on social media, inspiring an outpouring of support from people across the country.

Among those moved by his journey was industrialist Anand Mahindra, who publicly expressed his desire to help after watching a viral video about the musician's life.

Anand Mahindra responds to viral video

After the video gained traction online, Anand Mahindra shared it on X, saying he wanted to contribute towards helping the veteran musician. He also pointed out that the original clip did not include details about how people could reach or support Mallick.

His post quickly attracted responses from social media users, many of whom shared information about the violinist, helping connect him with individuals interested in offering assistance.

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A lifetime dedicated to music

Bhagwan Mallick's journey is one marked by perseverance and hardship. According to the viral video, he lost his parents at a young age and learned to play the violin from his father. Following his father's passing, music became his only source of livelihood.

For decades, Mallick has performed on Kolkata's streets, earning modest sums to support himself and his family. Despite advancing age, deteriorating eyesight, and a damaged violin that had seen years of use, he continued playing daily to make ends meet.

Surviving on a meagre income

The octogenarian reportedly earns around Rs 100 on many days, an amount barely sufficient to cover basic expenses. He lives in a rented home with his wife, who often accompanies him while he performs in public spaces.

Residents and regular commuters in Kolkata's New Town area became familiar with the sight of the elderly musician playing near locations such as the New Town Bus Stand, DLF subway, and New Town Art Street during evening hours.

Content creator helped bring his story to light

The turning point came when content creator Aradhana Chatterjee documented Mallick's life and shared it online. Her video introduced thousands of viewers to the musician's struggles, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

She also appealed to cafes, event organisers, and community spaces to consider inviting Mallick to perform, suggesting that even temporary opportunities could significantly improve his situation.

Donations and a new violin bring hope

The online response was swift and encouraging. In a later update, Chatterjee revealed that supporters had helped raise approximately Rs 1 lakh for the veteran musician. She also presented him with a brand-new violin, replacing the worn instrument he had been using for years.

The gesture marked a significant moment in Mallick's life, providing both financial relief and renewed recognition for his musical talent.