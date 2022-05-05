Anand Mahindra hilarious tweet about a 'forecasting mechanism' makes netizens laugh

Climate change is a serious issue, and people are concerned about it because it has a devastating impact on people's lives. Climate change forecasting has become extremely unpredictable in the modern world.

In a recent post, Anand Mahindra shared a hilarious way of reliable Climate forecasting which stated “With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future…” with a photo alongside.

The photo depicted a coconut hanging from a rope, and the various conditions of the coconut represented various weather conditions.

The post has gone viral, and people are finding it both amusing and informative. People are leaving hilarious comments on the post and coming up with their own hilarious weather forecasting solution.

One user also commented, “Hilariously thought provoking! Weather change is serious situation & people are feeling effects. Let's join hands, create awareness, reduce it effectively for us & future generations “

With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future… pic.twitter.com/X6rURV2E3C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:13 PM IST