'An inspiration for millions': Fans take to Twitter to share warm wishes on Anirudh Ravichander's 31st birthday

Anirudh Ravichander, Kollywood's most loved Indian composer and singer, celebrates his 31st birthday today, on October 16. His loyal fans, which include even top celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their wishes right since morning. Dhanush, D Imman, and several other celebrities took to social media to wish Anirudh on his birthday.

The response to Anirudh Ravichander's recently released song, Two Two Two, from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has been overwhelmingly positive. Anirudh Ravichander is one of Kollywood's most successful composers nowadays.

Anirudh is a Tamil film composer and singer who works largely in the Tamil film industry. Two Filmfare Awards, nine SIIMA Awards, six Edison Awards, and five Vijay Awards have been bestowed upon him.

The debut song of Anirudh Ravichander, "Why This Kolaveri Di," composed for the 2012 film 3, became popular around the world and has over 200 million views on YouTube. A.R. Murugadoss hired him to write the music for Vijay's Kaththi (2014), which featured the viral hit "Selfie Pulla." The film's soundtrack became Anirudh's most well-known until he was hired to write music for Rajinikanth's Petta in 2019.

Anirudh's birthday is today, and Twitter is flooded with birthday greetings from his fans, friends, and colleagues. On his birthday, Dhanush was one of the first celebs to wish the star. Have a look at a few more reactions:

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:16 PM IST