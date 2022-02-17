e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Amul pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri, shares 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' lyrics in monochrome picture

FPJ Web Desk
The Dairy brand Amul extended a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri who breathed last on February 15.

In a post on social media, Amul shared a post in monochrome filters with the lyrics of Bappi Da's famous song, "Chalte Chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna". The post was captioned to read, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to ‘disco king’ and legendary Indian singer/composer..."

Check the post, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
