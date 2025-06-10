Amritsar Groom And Baraatis Spend Hours On Moga Streets With Photo Of His Bride; Matter Reaches Police Station

Representative image/Empty wedding stage | Canva

What was meant to be a joyful wedding day turned into a bizarre and embarrassing ordeal for a groom from Amritsar and his entire wedding party after the bride and her family were nowhere to be found when they arrived at the given address in Moga.

The groom, dressed in full wedding attire and accompanied by relatives and a band, arrived at the given location. The baraat was shocked to see no signs of celebration. Later, they learned the bride couldn't be contacted and nobody in the area knew her.

The marriage procession, with the Amritsar-based groom, went to Gali No. 5 in Moga around 11 a.m. But instead of wedding decorations and a waiting bride, they were met with silence. No bride. No house. No celebration.

Groom roams for hours on Moga streets

Confused and anxious, the groom and his baraatis roamed the streets for hours, showing the bride’s photo to local residents in hopes of finding her. But their search led nowhere. Adding to the worry, calls to the bride and her family went unanswered — their phones had been switched off.

Matter informed to police

The groom’s family later sensed something fishy and approached the police. The police are now investigating this case.

According to local media reports, the proposal was brought to the groom by his sister-in-law, following which the couple exchanged phone calls and video chats. After a few months, a wedding date and location were set. However, when the baraat arrived, it became clear that they had been deceived.