e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAlia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in B-Town

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in B-Town

The 'Brahmastra' couple is blessed with baby girl and netizens pour their wishes including a few hilarious memes and videos

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in B-Town | File Image
Follow us on

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor have now become proud parents to a baby girl. A source informed 'The Free Press Journal' that Alia delivered a healthy baby girl on Sunday morning.

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, at around 7:30 am. She was accompanied by Ranbir, her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Heartiest wishes to the new parents in B-Town is pouring on internet. While some social media users expressed their happiness to this news others posted funny videos describing Karan Johar's reaction to birth of Alia Bhatt's baby girl.

Check the comments of the Twitterati on this:

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. It was in June this year that the 'Darlings' actress had surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy with a cute picture from one of her ultrasound sessions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in...

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in...

Watch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with...

Watch: 'New mosquito anthem' by Yashraj Mukhate; describes everyone’s irritation with...

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

UP: 'A' for Arjun, 'B' for Balram suggests school principal, starts row

Watch video: Bad omen is from your own party, says 'baba' to Imarti Devi over her defeat in 2020...

Watch video: Bad omen is from your own party, says 'baba' to Imarti Devi over her defeat in 2020...

Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road, watch video

Ghaziabad road rage: Agitated car driver drags bike for 1 km as sparks fly on the road, watch video