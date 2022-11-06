Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in B-Town

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl; netizens pour their wishes for new parents in B-Town | File Image

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor have now become proud parents to a baby girl. A source informed 'The Free Press Journal' that Alia delivered a healthy baby girl on Sunday morning.

Alia was admitted to the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning, at around 7:30 am. She was accompanied by Ranbir, her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Heartiest wishes to the new parents in B-Town is pouring on internet. While some social media users expressed their happiness to this news others posted funny videos describing Karan Johar's reaction to birth of Alia Bhatt's baby girl.

Check the comments of the Twitterati on this:

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony, with only their close friends and family members in attendance. It was in June this year that the 'Darlings' actress had surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy with a cute picture from one of her ultrasound sessions.