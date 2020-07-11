'Alfie has learnt mirrors': Adorable video of alpaca staring at his reflection goes viral

Upon first encountering a mirror, animals may react as if the image is of a fellow member of their species. We have all seen videos of dogs and cats behaving strangely after looking at themselves into the mirrors. Well, this time it is none other than an alpaca who got all puzzled after looking into the mirror.

The video of an alpaca seeming to get confused after looking into the mirror was uploaded on Instagram recently by the alpaca’s very own Instagram account - Alfie_the_alpaca_in_Adelaide.

The video shows the alpaca, Alfie standing in front of a mirror and as the camera zooms into its face, the clueless expression of the animal is worth watching.

Check out the video here: