'Alfie has learnt mirrors': Adorable video of alpaca staring at his reflection goes viral

Upon first encountering a mirror, animals may react as if the image is of a fellow member of their species. We have all seen videos of dogs and cats behaving strangely after looking at themselves into the mirrors. Well, this time it is none other than an alpaca who got all puzzled after looking into the mirror.
The video of an alpaca seeming to get confused after looking into the mirror was uploaded on Instagram recently by the alpaca’s very own Instagram account - Alfie_the_alpaca_in_Adelaide.
The video shows the alpaca, Alfie standing in front of a mirror and as the camera zooms into its face, the clueless expression of the animal is worth watching.
Check out the video here:
After the video was shared, it was appreciated by several of Alfie's fans. The clip was shared on July 8 and it has gotten 72,776 views till now.
Many Instagram users were amused by the Alpaca and found the animal very cute. One Instagram user wrote, "Now he can see his cute face."
Another one added, "Ugh I was having a bad time and Alfie just made it so much better."
The Instagram account of the alpaca has many of his adorable photos and videos.
As per the website which was created to answer all the questions related to the pet, Alfie stays in Adelaide, South Australia with its 'Hooman'. The pet was adopted in September 2018.
Check out the other photos of Alfie here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)