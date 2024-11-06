Alert Indian Woman Fights Gunned Robber In US Store; Old Video Goes Viral Again

US Viral Video: Alert Indian Woman Fights Gunned Robber | Viral Video

An old video showing an Indian woman named Bhumika Patel fighting and fending off gunned robber from a store in The US has resurfaced on the internet. The clip shows Patel bravely foiling an alleged robbery attempt. The CCTV footage of the store recorded a hoodie-clad man pulling out his gun at Patel at the cash counter, making her turn it down all by herself.

The alert woman took only reportedly used a hammer to thwart the robbery attempt. The incident took place in March 2016 in broad daylight.

This clip is being widely circulated on the internet once again, praising the brave moves of the Indian woman.

She slaps the gun from the hand of the man who tries to rob her store pic.twitter.com/GxUBg0Smgl — Fight Master (@Fight_Master__) November 4, 2024

News channels reported the incident that took place in Georgia on March 2, 2016 and hailed the woman, a shopkeeper, as a "tough shop assistant".

As per the visuals, Patel was seen catching hold of the armed robber with her bare hands. She held him and slammed the keyboard on his head. She tightly grabbed his dress and hit him for his actions, as the CCTV camera recorded the robber's face and Patel's fight.

Notably, the video opened as a usual video from a grocery mart showing a customer making a purchase and approaching the billing desk. It showed the man placing an energy drink can and few currency coins at the counter. As Patel was processing his order and registering it on the software, he pulled of his gun and pointed it towards her.

When the man pulled out his gun, Patel wasn't scared. She rather faced the situation and foiled his robbery attempt. She fought with him bravely.

The visuals recorded the robber running away after being caught and defensively attacked by Patel. Seeing him flee, she took out a hammer to strike at him.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office soon identified the robber as 17-year-old Christian Dakota Thornton.