Alaska Airlines Flight Incident: Apple iPhone Survives 16000Ft Drop; Device Remains 'Perfectly In Tact'

Seanathan Bates/ X

Two days after the Alaska Airlines flight incident, in which the plane's outer section and window fell off mid-air, X (formerly Twitter) user named Seanathan Bates claimed that he had discovered an iPhone that dropped from the plane.

While walking on Barnes Road, Seanathan Bates found the iPhone with the in-flight mode activated. According to his post, the found phone is in good condition and has not received any scratches or damage. Bates took to X and wrote, "Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet," with laughter emoji. The owner of the iPhone, however, has not been confirmed yet.

Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!



When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

iPhone found with charger plug

In his latest post, Bates confirmed that the phone had a charger plug inside it. "In case you didn't see it, there was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door," Bates wrote.

In case you didn't see it, there was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door

(Sorry I didn't get a better pic before handing it over haha) pic.twitter.com/tMQ7XQNHeW — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 8, 2024

The post received multiple comments

Since being posted, the post has reached 7.7 million views and more than 46K likes. Taking to the comment section, many users suggested that the case-protected phone might be iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Many took to comment section and pour their thoughts, one user stated, "How is this possible? I've dropped my iPhone off the kitchen table, and it didn't make it."

How is this possible? I’ve dropped my iPhone off the kitchen table and it didn’t make it. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) January 8, 2024

Another said, "All I want to know is, What brand the case and screen protector was on that thing?!". Another commented, "Gives a whole new meaning to AirDrop," "Maybe Apple should build the windows in the planes?" commented a user.

Gives a whole new meaning to AirDrop 😅 — ⚔️ Lunar 'Lander (@LunarLander88) January 8, 2024

Alaska Airlines Flight Incident

On January 6, Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX, with 174 passengers on board and six crew members, made an emergency landing at the Portland International Airport after the plane's window blew out mid-air. The viral video on social media displayed that the passengers were terrified after the incident. Widely circulated images showed a hole where the side panel had blown out, with emergency oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling. For safety measures, passengers were asked to wear oxygen masks and tighten their seat belts after the announcement of an emergency landing. In the video, it was visible that the wind was blowing through the window, which was ripped off while the plane was in mid-air. The aircraft reached over 16,000 feet and landed safely without harming anyone.