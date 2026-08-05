'Aise Bachhe Kisike Na Ho': Mumbai Businessman Dies In Sonipat Old-Age Home, All Three Daughters Attend Last Rites On Video Call

A deeply emotional incident from Haryana's Sonipat has drawn attention after the last rites of a 74-year-old Mumbai businessman were performed while his daughters watched the ceremony through a video call.

The deceased, Shivcharan Ramratan Gupta, was once a well-known cloth merchant from Mumbai. In his later years, he had been residing at an old age home in Sonipat, Haryana, where he spent the last three years of his life. His wife had also been living at the same facility and passed away there nearly two years ago.

Old age home informed family after his death

Following Gupta's death, the management of the old age home contacted his daughters, who live in Mumbai, to inform them about the situation and discuss the funeral arrangements.

According to the home's administration, the family transferred ₹5,100 online and requested that the cremation be conducted in Sonipat instead of bringing the body back to Mumbai.

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Funeral conducted while daughters joined through video call

When the question of who would perform the final rites arose, the daughters reportedly requested that the entire cremation process be shown to them over a video call.

The old age home's director, Anand Kumar, said he personally supervised the arrangements and facilitated the virtual connection. He recalled that as the video call began and one of the daughters saw her father's face for the final time, she quietly uttered, "Papa," before the ceremony continued.

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Questions during the cremation

According to the old age home's management, one of the daughters remained connected throughout the cremation and repeatedly asked for updates on the proceedings. At one point, she reportedly asked how much longer the process would take. After being informed that the cremation had already begun and would conclude within 10 to 15 minutes, she requested that the complete video be shared with her once everything was finished.

The management also requested the family to collect Gupta's ashes before the 20th of the month. In response, the youngest daughter reportedly said they would see whether it would be possible to come before that date.