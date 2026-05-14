Air India’s 'Halwa-Puri-Chana' Meal On Delhi-Bali Flight Leaves Internet Amused; Passenger Says, 'First In My Bloodline To Get This Desi Luxury'

An international journey turned unexpectedly nostalgic for one Air India passenger after she was served a traditional halwa-puri-chana meal mid-air, a menu choice that quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Pune-based traveller Priti Jain shared her unusual in-flight dining experience on social media after boarding an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali. Posting a photo of her meal tray, she joked that she was probably “the first in my bloodline” to enjoy halwa-puri-chana while flying to an international holiday destination.

Instead of the typical pasta, sandwiches, or continental airline fare many passengers expect on overseas routes, Jain received a meal more commonly linked with festive mornings, temple prasad, or family gatherings.

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Cold Puris, Warm Reactions

According to Jain’s post, her husband decided to skip the puris because they had turned cold by the time the meal was served. She, however, happily polished off both trays, embracing what many online users later described as peak comfort food.

The contrast between a global travel experience and a deeply local meal added to the humour of the moment, making the post instantly relatable for Indian travellers.

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Internet Calls It “Peak Desi Luxury”

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with jokes and nostalgic reactions. One user called it “peak desi luxury,” while another joked that the flight felt like a “bhandara at 35,000 feet.”

Many travellers defended the airline’s menu choice, arguing that familiar Indian food often feels far more satisfying during long journeys than standard airline meals that can taste bland at altitude due to reduced taste sensitivity in the cabin.

Airlines frequently customise menus based on passenger demographics and route preferences. Indian carriers, especially on leisure routes popular with Indian tourists, often include traditional dishes because comfort food helps reduce travel fatigue and enhances passenger satisfaction.