'AI Prodigy Of India' Raul John Aju Posts Selfie With Russian President Vladimir Putin; Check Out Viral Post |

A 17-year-old AI entrepreneur from Kerala has caught the internet's attention after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and posing for a selfie with him at an international artificial intelligence conference. Raul Jon Aju, who has been dubbed the 'AI Kid of India', shared the photograph on Instagram, describing the moment as an opportunity he never imagined growing up.

The teenager was among a group of young AI talents who got an opportunity to meet Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the AI Journey 2026 conference, which began on November 26.

Raul Jon Aju Shares Selfie With Putin, Says 'Still Trying To Process This'

Raul took to Instagram to share the photograph with the Russian president, reflecting on how his childhood interest in making videos eventually opened doors to opportunities on an international stage.

"Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of," he wrote.

The Russian Embassy also acknowledged the teenager's presence at the event, describing him as a schoolboy who created the ThinkCraft platform. Raul was among the young innovators who interacted with world leaders during the conference, with the meeting reportedly taking place after the plenary session.

Who Is Raul Jon Aju, The 'AI Kid Of India'?

Raul's journey into artificial intelligence began when he was just nine years old. What started as an interest in video editing gradually developed into an obsession with technology, eventually leading him to experiment with AI and build his own tools.

In an interview with UN News in February, Raul explained how his father's job at Adobe gave him access to premium software, which helped him explore different creative and technological tools.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I discovered technology through video editing. When my father got a job at Adobe, I gained free access to all the premium tools, which allowed me to learn about AI. After that, I created my robot, known as MeBot, for a school science project," he said.

His early experiments eventually evolved into entrepreneurial ventures, with Raul moving beyond learning AI to developing products and teaching others how to use the technology.

Teen's AI Startup Employs 15 People, Father Draws ₹2 Lakh Salary

Raul is the founder of AI Realm Technologies, a startup focused on artificial intelligence tools and training. His company reportedly has a team of 15 employees and has trained close to five lakh students across the world in AI-related skills.

One of the more unusual details about his entrepreneurial journey is his family dynamic at work. While many teenagers depend on their parents for pocket money, Raul's father reportedly works for his son and earns a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!