Ahmedabad's 'Grocery Store Rave' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts - WATCH |

In a scene straight out of an unexpected party plan, a grocery store in Ahmedabad turned into a dance floor as youngsters were seen grooving to DJ beats amid shelves stocked with everyday essentials. The unusual sight has caught the internet's attention, with videos of the so-called 'grocery store rave' leaving social media users amused, surprised and divided.

The event took place at Ahmedabad's Food Square India store on October 27, where the usual shopping atmosphere appeared to take a musical turn. Instead of simply picking up groceries, people were seen enjoying the beats and dancing inside the store, making for a rather unusual nightlife experience.

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Grocery Shopping Gets A Party Makeover

Grocery stores are usually associated with shopping lists, crowded aisles and last-minute purchases. But this time, the setting had a completely different vibe, with DJ music bringing youngsters together for an unexpected party.

Videos of grocery store raves have been circulating online, showing people dancing to music surrounded by shelves of groceries and everyday household items. The unusual concept has sparked curiosity, with the internet wondering how a routine shopping space became a makeshift party venue.

The Ahmedabad gathering has added to the buzz, with the unconventional setting becoming a talking point among social media users.

'What Is Even Happening In Ahmedabad?': Netizens React

As the videos made their way across social media, users shared mixed reactions. While some loved the quirky idea, others were surprised to see a rave-like gathering inside a grocery store.

"Are you serious this is awesome," one user commented.

Another wrote, "Are you allowed to play music or RAVE sessions in Ahmedabad and that too in a Grocery shop. I have no issues but surprised to see this. HAVE FUN."

A third user appeared baffled by the unexpected scene, asking, "What is even happening in Ahmedabad?"

One comment also took a humorous dig at the city's restrictions on alcohol, saying, "Ahmedabad will do random BS like this but no alcohol."