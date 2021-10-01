Ahead of Oct 2, Twitterati warn against sharing Drishyam memes, end up creating meme-fest

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi went on to become the 'Father of the Nation' and was fondly addressed as Bapu.

Till now people recall his bravery, as he stood up to the Britishers in a non-violent manner. Gandhiji led the independence movement against the British. To honour Gandhi's belief in peace and non-violence, on 15 June 2007, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

While we all associate October 2 with Gandhi Jayanti, the date also has a new meaning in the modern India. The date 'October 2' went viral due to the movie Drishyam wherein the protagonist Vijay Salgaonkar tries to convince the police that he and his family had visited Panaji on October 2.

The dialogue has since become the template of many memes over the years. However, netizens are fed up now and are warning everyone against posting these memes. This has also become a meme fest in itself.

Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 09:36 PM IST