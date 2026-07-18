Agra Family Announces ₹50,000 Reward To Find Missing Pet Parrot 'Mau'

An Agra family has launched a heartfelt search for their missing pet parrot, Mau, and is offering a ₹50,000 reward to anyone who helps bring the bird home safely or provides reliable information about its whereabouts.

The family, led by income tax advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, has installed large posters featuring Mau's photograph at Bodla Chauraha and several other locations across the city. The campaign has also gained momentum online, with residents widely sharing the missing notices on social media in hopes of reuniting the family with their feathered companion.

Mau was rescued after an accident

Mau's journey with the Singh family began on March 15, 2025, when they found the injured parrot lying on a road near the Mental Hospital area. The bird had apparently fallen from a tree and suffered injuries that left its wings unable to recover completely.

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Rather than abandoning the bird after treatment, the family decided to care for it at home. Over the following months, Mau recovered, adapted to its new surroundings, and gradually became an inseparable part of the household.

A pet that lived like a family member

Unlike many pet birds, Mau was never kept inside a cage. The parrot enjoyed complete freedom within the house and would happily follow family members from one room to another throughout the day.

Sunil Kumar Singh said, "Mau was much more than a pet and the house has felt empty ever since it disappeared." He added that the parrot had even learned the names of family members and would greet visitors in its own unique way, almost as if it were introducing them to the household.

Mamta Singh also spoke about the bond the family shared with the bird. She said, "Mau had become part of our daily routine. It would often interrupt the children while they studied in the mornings, making the household livelier with its constant chatter."

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How Mau went missing

The parrot flew away on July 13 at around 4:30 pm, heading towards Sector 4 of Awas Vikas Colony. Since then, despite continuous efforts by the family and local residents, there has been no confirmed sighting of Mau.

To make identification easier, the family has highlighted Mau's distinctive appearance, especially the black markings on its beak and wings, which set the bird apart from other parrots commonly seen in the area.

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Posters across Agra and social media appeal

Determined to bring Mau back, the family has distributed posters across several parts of Agra while also encouraging people to share the information online. Their appeal has attracted widespread attention, with many local residents joining the search by circulating Mau's photographs on social media platforms.

The Singh family has reiterated that the promised ₹50,000 reward will be given to anyone whose credible information leads to Mau's safe return.