Agra-Bound Sleeper Bus Turns Into Fireball On Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Passengers Evacuated - VIDEO | X

A sleeper bus travelling from Noida towards Agra caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Greater Noida, triggering panic among commuters. The vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames, with thick smoke seen rising from the bus.

Passengers Evacuated Safely

According to preliminary information, all passengers were evacuated from the bus after the fire broke out. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

A video from the scene shows the bus completely surrounded by flames as a large plume of smoke rises above it. Passengers and other people can be seen moving away from the burning vehicle, while firefighters attempt to douse the blaze.

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Visuals of massive fire and dark smoke have gone viral on social media, leaving viewers stunned and questioning the cause behind the fire.

Incident Under Knowledge Park Police Station

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station area in Greater Noida. Further details regarding what triggered the fire, the number of passengers onboard and any possible damage are awaited.

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The incident comes days after a fatal sleeper bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida claimed nine lives, putting the spotlight on passenger safety and fire preparedness in buses operating on expressways. Netizens demand clarity on the cause of the fire and riased a more serious questions: Why are such incidents taking place frequently and why is passenger safety not a priority?

This is a developing story. More details about the incident are awaited.