After PM Modi's Remarks, ‘Dimagi Naxal Party’ Instagram Page Gains 1.6 Lakh Followers Overnight; Suspended

New Delhi: Following PM Modi's remarks regarding "Dimagi Naxals" while speaking on the 80th Independence Day from the Red Fort, an Instagram handle called "Dimagi Naxal Party" surfaced overnight and gained over 1.6 lakh followers in just a day and has currently been taken down. On visiting the page, the screen reads, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Instagram | Instagram

Before the page was taken down, it was reported to have had 62 posts and followed some 35 people. Reportedly, information on Instagram showed the account was opened this month. The log shows the username was changed once.

"Dimag se Paidal Group has Suspended our Instagram Account… But We are Dimagi People… We shall be back soon… Keep an eye meanwhile on the only official page," the page shared on X.

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The owner of the account was not known. The term "dimagi Naxal" was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech while referring to the successes achieved in the government's fight against Maoists.

PM Modi on 'dimagi Naxals'

"We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals from the forests and liberating the nation from that crisis. However, while armed Naxals are gone, dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around," PM Modi said.

Political row over remarks

A political row also erupted after PM Modi's remarks. "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!" posted former Home Minister P. Chidambaram. Reacting to which Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Very unfortunate & highly damaging statement by respected former Home Minister of India. PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders are Dimagi Naxals."

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The Union Minister shared the critera of Dimagi Naxal stating only those who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution, Who stand with separatists and support Article 370 and who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India are Dimagi Naxal Rijiju said.