After 'pile of poop' emoji, Elon Musk tweets 'Bullsh*t baffles brains' amidst Twitter deal drama

Amid the ongoing Elon Musk-Parag Agrawal saga over fake user accounts, Trump's renewal and the much dragged drama of Twitter takeover, Musk tweeted "Bullsh*t baffles brains."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tweet by the Tesla CEO didn't do unnoticed and triggered a wave of reactions from netizens. Check few comments, right here:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier, Musk had updated his social media posts by sharing an emoji depicting a "pile of poo" to Agrawal on his Twitter thread.

The knives were finally out on Monday between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal as the Twitter CEO went into finer details on how the micro-blogging platform is fighting spam and fake accounts, to which Musk has objected and put the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal on hold.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM IST