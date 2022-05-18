e-Paper Get App
After 'pile of poop' emoji, Elon Musk tweets 'Bullsh*t baffles brains' amidst Twitter deal drama

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Elon Musk | File Photo
Amid the ongoing Elon Musk-Parag Agrawal saga over fake user accounts, Trump's renewal and the much dragged drama of Twitter takeover, Musk tweeted "Bullsh*t baffles brains."

The tweet by the Tesla CEO didn't do unnoticed and triggered a wave of reactions from netizens. Check few comments, right here:

Earlier, Musk had updated his social media posts by sharing an emoji depicting a "pile of poo" to Agrawal on his Twitter thread.

The knives were finally out on Monday between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal as the Twitter CEO went into finer details on how the micro-blogging platform is fighting spam and fake accounts, to which Musk has objected and put the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal on hold.

