After ‘Moonwalk in Bengaluru’, RJ Malishka’s ‘Dekho Chand Aaya’ video highlighting Mumbai’s potholes goes viral

Mumbai: The rainy season is a great time for people to just get out of their house and have some fun. Unfortunately, to go anywhere you need to take your car/bike out. And, if you live in Mumbai, then your pursuit of a great time can turn out to be a harrowing, tiresome affair.

Mumbaiites are well aware of this predicament and are used to the inconvenience they have to go through daily. Most of us suffer in silence and go through the grind without complaining, but not if you are RJ Malishka. The celebrity radio jockey is known to put her views across by way of hilarious vidoes.

The viral video of the Bengaluru Moonwalk must’ve had some impression on the RJ, as she has now uploaded a funny video on her YouTube channel; which is actually a comedic take on the Hindu tradition of Karwa Chauth. Seen dressed in traditional attire, Malishka can be seen looking at potholes through the sieve – the pothole in the video, replaces the moon that is originally seen by women fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the long life of their husbands.

Marathi and Hindi songs about the moon abound in the video and are well synced to the scenes. It is another great video by RJ Malishka to focus attention on the pathetic state of Mumbai’s roads. This is not the first time that she has brought potholes in the limelight. Her earlier videos titled ‘Mumbai tula BMC var bharosa nahi kay’ and ’Geli Mumbai Khadyat’ were just as entertaining.

Below is RJ Malishka’s latest video. Enjoy!