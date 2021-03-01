Viral

After fit abs, it's power push-ups; a video of Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups is going viral on Twitter

By Karishma Jangid

Rahul Gandhi at St. Joseph matriculation school in Mulagumooda, Tamil Nadu
Politicians are the topic of news every single day. What they do, what they wear, where they go- every detail is jotted down by the media. Politicians do lead a hectic life. The schedule gets even busier before elections when they go to different constituencies and rally for votes. To maintain such a hectic schedule, one has to be fit.

Politician Rahul Gandhi was seen exercising and doing push-ups in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his campaign for the April 6 assembly elections. Today he visited St. Joseph matriculation school in Mulagumooda, Tamil Nadu. At the school, he was seen doing push-ups with Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast.

All India Mahila Congress shared a video of the event on Twitter. In the video, Gandhi can be seen doing push-ups rapidly without getting tired. With a smile on his face, he also attempts push-ups with one hand.

The video has been shared with the caption, "In a lighter vein, Shri Rahul Gandhi takes part in a 'Push up challenge' by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast. #TNwithRahulGandhi".

Recently, a photo of Rahul Gandhi, which was taken right after he jumped into the ocean for a swim with the fishermen in Kerala had gone viral on social media. In the photo, one could see the outline of Gandhi’s abs. The picture earned him a lot of praise for his fitness.

The push-up video has also gone viral on Twitter. The video has already crossed 37.2 K views. Fans and followers are showering praise on the Congress leader.

Here are some of the reactions.

