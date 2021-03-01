After fit abs, it's power push-ups; a video of Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups is going viral on Twitter

Politicians are the topic of news every single day. What they do, what they wear, where they go- every detail is jotted down by the media. Politicians do lead a hectic life. The schedule gets even busier before elections when they go to different constituencies and rally for votes. To maintain such a hectic schedule, one has to be fit.

Politician Rahul Gandhi was seen exercising and doing push-ups in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his campaign for the April 6 assembly elections. Today he visited St. Joseph matriculation school in Mulagumooda, Tamil Nadu. At the school, he was seen doing push-ups with Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast.

All India Mahila Congress shared a video of the event on Twitter. In the video, Gandhi can be seen doing push-ups rapidly without getting tired. With a smile on his face, he also attempts push-ups with one hand.

The video has been shared with the caption, "In a lighter vein, Shri Rahul Gandhi takes part in a 'Push up challenge' by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast. #TNwithRahulGandhi".