After 11,000 Litres Of Milk, Devotees Pour Large Quantity Of Desi Ghee Into Ganga; Viral Video Triggers Debate

A viral video showing devotees allegedly pouring more than 165 litres of desi ghee into the Ganga as part of a religious ritual has ignited widespread discussion online. While the act was performed as a sacred offering, many viewers have raised concerns about its environmental impact and the condition of India’s most revered river.

Ritual offering captured on camera

The clip begins on the muddy riverbank, where a man and a woman stand near the water holding a large metal container filled with ghee. They slowly empty the contents into the river, carefully completing what appears to be a traditional religious offering.

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As the video progresses, more participants become visible. Several individuals arrive carrying large cans believed to contain additional ghee. The containers are lifted and placed into a nearby boat stationed close to the shore, suggesting that the ritual involved coordinated participation rather than a single offering.

Soon, the boat moves deeper into the river. Members of the group begin pouring the contents of multiple cans into the flowing water. Thick streams of ghee spread across the surface as each container is emptied, continuing for several minutes until the ritual concludes.

Social media reacts strongly

After circulating widely online, the video sparked intense reactions from viewers. Many social media users questioned whether such practices could harm aquatic ecosystems.

Some commenters pointed out that ghee, being lighter than water, floats and forms a film on the surface. According to environmental science principles, oil-based substances can reduce oxygen exchange between air and water, potentially affecting fish and other aquatic organisms. One user commented, "Ghee ki density ki km hoti hai water se to vo Pani k upar layer bna deta hai endangering marine life agar thodi bht bachi hogi sewage and kachra daalne k baad. Q desh ki river ki DO km karre ho yar."

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Several users expressed frustration over pollution levels in rivers already struggling with sewage discharge, industrial waste, and plastic contamination.

Environmental concerns around river offerings

Environmental experts have long warned that offerings such as food, milk, flowers wrapped in plastic, and oil-based substances can contribute to water pollution when performed on a large scale. Even organic materials may disrupt ecosystems if introduced in excessive quantities.

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The Ganga, considered sacred by millions, also serves as a crucial source of drinking water, agriculture, and biodiversity. Government-led clean-up initiatives over the years have aimed to reduce pollution levels and restore ecological balance, making incidents like this particularly sensitive in public discourse.